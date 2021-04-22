Pointing you in the right direction when it comes to planting a tree

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - April 22nd celebrates and raises awareness about Earth.

Our earth does so much for us every day and we should take a moment to help out the earth.

Learning more about recycling, cleaning up your local walking trail, or helping at your local community garden can make a big impact on our planet.

Another way to help our environment and ecosystems can happen in your own backyard! There is always a growing need to get flowers, plants, shrubs, and trees in the ground. Yet, digging into the ground can seem intimidating.

"Access your area. What space do you have to provide for a tree or shrub?" said Beth Filla at Trees Today Nursery when taking your first step. "Then from there, decide on the size of plant that you may want to put in your landscaping."

There are many local growers and sellers that can point you in the right direction.

Here are a few reminders when introducing a new plant into your yard:

1. Make sure that you choose something that will be able to thrive in our cold winters. According to the USDA, the Coulee Region is in zone 4 for hardiness. The zones help identify the susceptibility of our plants; in zone 4 plants need to be able to handle temperatures down to -20 degrees. A few valley regions even drop to zone 3 which will mean hardiness temperatures to -30 degrees. Click here for a look at what zone you live in for Wisconsin

2. Another reminder that Filla has for new gardeners is watering. Many will only want to water a new plant or tree for a few weeks. Yet, it's better to keep that plant very hydrated. Consistently watering for at least two seasons will help the plant establish itself in your yard.