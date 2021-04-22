Pope meets with Lebanon’s PM-designate, urges end of crises

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has met with Lebanon’s prime minister-designate and urged all Lebanese political leaders to “urgently commit themselves to the benefit of the nation.” The Vatican says that during the 30-minute audience with Saad Hariri, Francis also reaffirmed his desire to visit Lebanon as soon as conditions permit. Hariri has been touring the Middle East and Europe to win support for his efforts to form a government. He is also meeting with Italian officials on Thursday. A statement from the Vatican’s spokesman said Francis hoped that Lebanon could once again embody “the fortress of the cedars, the diversity that from weakness becomes strength in the great reconciled people.”