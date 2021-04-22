Rare Raymond Chandler essay includes writing, office tips

NEW YORK (AP) — Philip Marlowe, the most self-reliant of fictional detectives, had no boss and no one to boss around. His creator, Raymond Chandler, however, needed some help around the office. “Advice to a Seceretary,” a rarely seen sketch published this week in the spring issue of the literary quarterly The Strand, is a wry set of instructions for his assistant, Juanita Messick. His tone varies from indulgent employer to hapless spouse as he confessed he needed her to be organized because he wasn’t. The essay was discovered, like a missing clue, in a a shoebox at the University of Oxford’s Bodleian library.