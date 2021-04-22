‘Rutherford Falls’ mixes humor, culture clash, native voices

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In Sierra Teller Ornelas’ family, those who could spin a good tale earned a seat at her grandmom’s expansive dining table, with lesser voices banished to the living room. The Native American writer and producer is now sharing her storytelling gifts with the world at large in “Rutherford Falls.” It’s a new Peacock streaming comedy she co-created, and it’s a TV rarity in its depiction of Native American characters and issues. The series is centered on a small-town dispute over relocating its founder’s statue. Ed Helms stars in the series that he and Teller Ornelas are producing with co-creator Mike Schur, who made “The Good Place.”