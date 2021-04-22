Sanctions-battered Iran, weary of pandemic, faces worst wave

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — After facing criticism for downplaying the virus last year, Iranian authorities have put partial lockdowns and other measures in place to try and slow the coronavirus’ spread. But in this nation of 80 million people, which faces crushing U.S. sanctions, many struggle to earn enough to feed their families and good jobs remain scarce, forcing the public back out into the streets. Economic pressure, coupled with the growing uncertainty over when vaccines will be widely available in the Islamic Republic, have many simply giving up on the luxury of social distancing. That has public health officials worried the worst of the pandemic still may be yet to come.