SC Sen. Tim Scott to deliver GOP’s rebuttal to Biden address

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will deliver Republicans’ rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress. Scott, who is the only Black Republican in the Senate, will serve as the face of the party after Biden addresses the nation next Wednesday. Scott, who is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, is a leading GOP voice on race and criminal justice reform and is popular with both the Trump and moderate wings of the party. The selection underscores the party’s efforts to unite and expand its appeal after a bruising 2020 cycle that saw them lose the White House, along with both houses of Congress.