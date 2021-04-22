Indonesia looking for submarine that may be too deep to help

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s navy ships are intensely searching for a submarine that likely fell too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for the 53 people on board slim. Neighboring countries have rushed their rescue ships to support the complex operation. The diesel-powered submarine was participating in a training exercise Wednesday when it missed a scheduled reporting call. Officials reported an oil slick and the smell of diesel fuel near the starting position of its last dive, about 60 miles north of the resort island of Bali, though there has been no clear evidence that they are linked to the submarine. Indonesia’s navy believes the submarine sank to a depth of 2,000-2,300 feet _ much deeper than its estimated collapse depth at 656 feet.