SpaceX aims for 3rd crew launch hour before Friday’s sunrise

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is aiming for its third crew launch an hour before sunrise Friday. The four astronauts, representing the U.S., Japan and France, were supposed to fly to the International Space Station on Thursday. But liftoff was delayed because of poor weather offshore. SpaceX’s Dragon capsule requires calm waves and winds in case an emergency splashdown is needed on the climb to orbit. For the first time, Elon Musk’s company is using a recycled capsule and rocket to launch astronauts. The capsule launched with SpaceX’s first crew last May, and the rocket hoisted the second crew in November.