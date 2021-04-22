Sunshine will allow you to get outdoors for Earth Day!

High pressure has filled into the central part of the US; this has given the Upper Midwest a break from the cold. Yet, it is still a brisk morning with lows in the 20s and 30s. By the afternoon, southwesterly winds and clear skies will allow for temperatures to return to the 60s.

Quickly tonight the pattern switches again. A cold front will drop out of Canada and out ahead of the front, a few showers are possible. Showers will be very light and scattered. Then under cloudy skies, temperatures will be restricted to the mid-50s.

Behind the cold front, the weekend will trend cooler but not as cold as earlier this week. Highs will stay in the low to mid-50s. Partly cloudy skies will bring times of sunshine and a few isolated showers. Little to no accumulation is expected.

By Monday, another big switch occurs. A surge of strong southerly winds will bring highs to the 70s. This will be the first time since April 7th when temperatures were near the 80s. This warm, moist air build-up will bring the chance for thunderstorms by Tuesday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett