V-Hawks volleyball grateful for a re-start to their season

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Viterbo women's volleyball team is used to making it to the NAIA National Tournament.

They're just not used to having it in April.

But such is this case in this unusual pandemic season.

The season was actually split in two.

The V-Hawks struggled in the fall big time, going just 2-6.

Injuries and COVID issues played a big factor.

But once the team re-convened in March they took off, winning 12 of their last 13 matches and now they're playing their best heading into the most important part of the season.

"The first day of practice in the Spring it was just a different kind of intensity and thought process. Then, once we started rolling a little bit, beat some good teams, I think we felt better about ourselves and had that confidence back," said head coach Ryan DeLong.

"But what's been really fun this season is to take that Fall, use it as motivation for us and really come back stronger this Spring. You see that with us winning the conference tournament. Going into the national tournament we're really excited about the opportunity to compete," said senior Mya Roberts.

The V-Hawks will play two matches on Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa needing to win their pool to advance.

Viterbo has qualified for the final 4 in 5 of the last 6 seasons.