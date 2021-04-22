Typo in betting line on Browns-Chiefs game costs BetMGM $10K

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — How’s this for a can’t-lose bet: wagering on two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks to pass for a single yard in a game? A typographical error in a betting line on a Cleveland Browns-Kansas City Chiefs game in January led to a $10,500 windfall for nine eagle-eyed bettors. The error was revealed this month by the New Jersey regulators, who fined BetMGM.com $500. It involved the Jan. 17 game, and was supposed to be on whether Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes would each pass for 300 yards. But someone dropped the “3” and the bet was offered as whether the pair would exceed “00” yards.