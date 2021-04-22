WI Attorney General candidate in town

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A candidate for Wisconsin's position of Attorney General made a stop in La Crosse Thursday morning.

Ryan Owens took time to stop at a local business for a roundtable discussion with several area business owners.

Owens, a self-described Constitutional lawyer and conservative professor, said he's running for office because the state has a serious leadership deficit.

"I think what a lot of people want to see from their elected leaders is a conversation, to find out what is going on, how are we going to work together to accomplish these things?" he said.

Owens says he grew up in the '80s, in the era of Ronald Reagan and Tommy Thompson, versus these past two years of what he feels is a "far-left" agenda.

"Are you freer than you were two years ago? I think for most of us the answer is no", Owens said.

The Republican primary for the Attorney General race is set for August 2022. Owens joins Fond du Lac County DA Eric Toney in that primary.