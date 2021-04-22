Wild sign Ryan Hartman to 3-year, $5.1M contract extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Ryan Hartman to a three-year, $5.1 million contract extension. Hartman was eligible to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer. The deal with an average annual value of $1.7 million will give him the most stability he’s had in his NHL career. He’s on his fourth team at age 26. In his second season with Minnesota, Hartman has six goals, 12 assists and 25 penalty minutes in 40 games.