Wisconsin Update: 52,000 more residents finished with COVID vaccinations

MADISON (WXOW) -- In its Thursday update, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services provided figures that showed that 52,000 people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Numbers from DHS show 2,392,870 people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That translates to 41.1 percent of state residents according to DHS. The figures show that 1,729,140 people, or 29.7 percent of the state's population, are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

In Western Wisconsin to date, 114,995 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. It equates to 41.5 percent of the total number of people in Western Wisconsin. 85,148, or 31 percent, have completed the vaccine series.

The DHS figures show that 56,049 people or 47.5 percent of residents of La Crosse County have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 39,721 people in La Crosse County or 33.7 percent completed the vaccine series according to the state.

In other counties, these are the percentages for the population completing the series of COVID vaccinations: Monroe: 24.1 percent, Vernon: 29.8 percent, Trempealeau: 33.5 percent, and Jackson: 26.8 percent.

Find more about COVID-19 vaccine distribution here.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported four more COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The total number of deaths in the state from the virus is now at 6,725.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 53 people were newly hospitalized.

There have been 732 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 5,164 negative results.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of positive tests. (CHART)

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 576,886, or 97.3 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update (numbers in parenthesis indicate increase/decrease in cases/deaths from the day before):

County Cases 7-Day Avg. Deaths Buffalo 1,345 (+3) 1.71 7 Crawford 1,704 (+4) 1.14 17 Grant 4,859 (+2) 5.71 85 Jackson 2,609 (+2) 1.71 26 La Crosse 12,582 (+17) 6.43 80 Monroe 4,452 (+5) 4.57 37 Trempealeau 3,502 (+3) 1.86 40 (+1) Vernon 1,897 (+1) 0.43 44

*DHS occasionally adjusts numbers when information shows that a case or cases may be from another county.

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.