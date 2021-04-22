Xcel Energy strives to reduce carbon emissions by 80% in 2030 and 100% by 2050

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Xcel Energy is one of the first utility companies in the nation to say that they are striving to reduce their carbon emissions in order to help out the environment.

Xcel Energy provides service in parts of eight states including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, North and South Dakotas, New Mexico, and Texas.

Mike Herro, Community Service Manager for Xcel Energy, said they are hoping to reduce emissions by 80% in 2030 and 100% in 2050. He said they are well on their way to do so but it involves some tough decisions.

"We've been shutting down a lot of our coal plants. Our small and medium-sized coal plants. We've announced that we will be shutting down some of our larger coal plants in the years to come," said Herro.

He explained they will be increasing their renewable energy which has been increasing at a very fast pace. They are putting in more large scale solar facilities as well as increasing their wind energy creation in the Dakotas and Western Minnesota.

Specifically, a utility-sized solar garden is being put installed in Hudson, Wisconsin. Herro said they have to keep some of their base plants going, like their nuclear power source, until they transition fully.

"We've been very aggressive as far as utilities in the country and I know a lot of our pre-utilities have followed our lead to make that a goal," said Herro. "We think that this is just good for our company and good for the environment and our customers want it."

He said they are doing it in a way that they won't raise rates for customers too much but also allow them to improve their infrastructure. Herro said in order to reduce these carbon emissions, it requires the implementation of wind turbine farms and solar panels. These are big projects that take time to put in.

Herro said even with all these changes and projects, they are still under the national average for what customers pay. He said there are many things homeowners can do to help out the environment too.

"Just conservation. A lot of our customers have been going to LED light bulbs. Natural gas wise, turn the thermostat back, have good insulation. There are many things that homeowners can do," said Herro.

Herro said they also have an aspiration to serve 1.5 million electric vehicles in the next 10 years or so. They provide the infrastructure for that and he believes many customers will be switching to electric soon.