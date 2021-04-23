$25M suit blames energy, boat companies in fatal capsizing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A $25 million lawsuit blames an energy corporation and the work boat company it hired for an offshore Gulf of Mexico disaster that killed 13 people. The suit was filed in state court in Houston on behalf of Hannah Daspit. Her husband, Dylan Daspit, was aboard the Seacor Power when it capsized on April 13. His body had yet to be recovered as of Friday afternoon. The suit blames both companies for failing to assess weather conditions when the lift boat went out. It accuses Talos of “ordering the vessel to sea in unsafe conditions.” Neither company has commented on the suit.