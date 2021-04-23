ABC News: DOJ considers charging convicted former officer Derek Chauvin for 2017 incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) – Just days after being found guilty on two counts of murder and a count of manslaughter, Derek Chauvin could soon find himself in more legal trouble.

According to ABC News, last year video came to light of Chauvin allegedly hitting a Black teenager in the head in 2017, causing him to get stitches and then allegedly holding the boy down with his knee for 17 minutes and allegedly ignoring complaints from the boy who said he couldn’t breathe.

Now, according to ABC News, prosecutors from the Department of Justice are considering charging Chauvin for the 2017 incident. The DOJ is considering charging Chavuin both for this incident and George Floyd’s death.

Earlier this week, the DOJ announced an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, where Chauvin worked prior to being fired after Floyd’s death.

You may remember prosecutors wanted to describe the 2017 incident to the jury but the judge wouldn’t allow it.

ABC News’ report quotes a court filing from state prosecutor Matthew Frank.

“Chauvin and [the other officer] placed [the teenager] in the prone position and handcuffed him behind his back while the teenager’s mother pleaded with them not to kill her son and told her son to stop resisting,” Frank wrote, noting that at one point the teenager’s ear began bleeding. “About a minute after going to the ground, the child began repeatedly telling the officers that he could not breathe, and his mother told Chauvin to take his knee off her son.”

Chauvin is currently being held in a Stillwater correctional facility.