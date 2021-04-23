After outbreak, La Crescent Grade 9-12 students move to distance learning

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent students in grades 9-12 are on a distance learning model for the next two weeks following a rise in positive cases of COVID-19.

The district said in a letter posted on its Facebook page on Thursday that 17 students in those grades tested positive for the virus in the past four days.

No positive cases were reported in either the elementary or middle school according to the district.

As of Friday, grades 9-12 are on distance learning until May 6. Elementary and middle school students continue their current learning model.

The district said that when students return on May 7, it likely will be in a hybrid model.

Due to the outbreak, the district is changing some of its plans for school activities. Prom is moved to May 22 at the Event Center. There won't be any open gyms with outdoor activities allowed for students in grades 9-12 not on quarantine.

The district still plans to hold graduation ceremonies on May 30.

Meal service is also available to all distance learning students.