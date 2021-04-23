Arcadia finds the wins in a close matchup against G-E-T

ARCADIA, Wis.(WXOW)- Arcadia facing off again against G-E-T tonight as they look for a win.

Early in the first, Arcadia gets into scoring territory, but G-E-T's Benjamin Hilton intercepts Arcadia's chances of scoring early in the first.

Later, G-E-T's Luke Vance gets the handoff and runs it all the way into the end zone to put the Red Hawks on the board 6-0.

Arcadia quickly ties the game though. Ryan Sokup gets the handoff, finds the opening on the corner, and takes it to the end zone.

G-E-T tries to rally back though as Austin Zastrow would get the handoff and brings it into scoring territory for the Red Hawks.

Arcadia though builds on their lead after the half. Kaden Updike passes to Evan Pauly and Pauly with the great catch, runs it 66 yards straight into the endzone. Arcadia up 14-6.

Arcadia wins this tight matchup 14-12 over G-E-T.