Arsenal fans protest against owner for Super League debacle

LONDON (AP) — Several hundred Arsenal fans are protesting outside Emirates Stadium before the team’s English Premier League match against Everton. The fans want owner Stan Kroenke to leave the club over its bid to join the Super League. Fans gathered on the stadium’s concourse more than two hours before kickoff, banging metal screens above the main box office, lighting flares and setting off fireworks. They chanted “We want Kroenke out,” and “We want our Arsenal back.” They also hung banners over the edge of the concourse including ones that read “Arsenal till I die. Kroenke out,” and “Our club our home. Sell up Stan.”