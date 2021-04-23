SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched its third crew in under a year for NASA, this time using a recycled rocket and capsule.

A Falcon rocket carrying four astronauts blasted into orbit early Friday morning from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. It’s the same capsule that carried up the first SpaceX crew last May. And the rocket hoisted the second crew in November.

SpaceX's third crew has an attack helicopter pilot, a former Air France pilot, a Japanese rocket scientist and an oceanographer. The four veteran astronauts should reach the International Space Station on Saturday for a six-month stay.

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, who led a helicopter platoon during the 1991 Gulf War, is the spacecraft commander. His pilot is NASA's Megan McArthur, whose husband launched in the same capsule nearly a year ago. France's Thomas Pesquet and Japan's Akihiko Hoshide are also on board.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk met briefly with the U.S., French and Japanese astronauts before they headed to the launch pad.

