Biden holding Georgia rally next week to promote jobs plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Georgia next week to mark his first 100 days in office and promote his infrastructure and jobs plan with a drive-in rally. The White House says the president and his wife, Jill Biden, will travel to Atlanta on April 29. It comes a day after he delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress. Next week’s trip will mark Biden’s second visit to the state since becoming president. His first was derailed by a series of shootings at Atlanta-area spas that killed eight people, including six Asian women.