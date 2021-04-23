Biden speaks to Erdogan as Armenian genocide question looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with Turkey’s president on Friday as he is weighing whether to move forward with a campaign pledge to formally recognize that atrocities committed against the Armenian people by the Ottoman Empire more than a century ago were genocide. The White House statement on the call made no mention of the looming decision on the Armenian genocide recognition. It says Biden told the Turkish president he wants to improve the two countries’ relationship and find “effective management of disagreements.” The two also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels in June.