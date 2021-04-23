Black parents sue Wisconsin district over slavery lesson

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three Black parents and their two children are suing a suburban Madison school district after teachers asked students in February how they would punish a slave in ancient Mesopotamia. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the lawsuit against the Sun Prairie Area School District was filed Friday in Dane County Circuit Court. The lawsuit alleges the district inflicted emotional stress on students and violated their civil rights. The lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages and a court order requiring the district bans assignments that aren’t part of district-approved curriculum and provide diversity training. District officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.