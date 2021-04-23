CDC to meet on future of Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday

(WKOW) -- The future of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is in the hands of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). On Friday, the agency will meet to determine if it should continue to be administered in the United States.

The U.S. recommended pausing the vaccine ten days ago after six people developed rare blood clots in the brain. Federal, state, and local health departments immediately stopped administering the vaccine. About seven million doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the country so far.

At its meeting on Friday, the CDC could either decline to make a decision about the vaccine or allow the shots to continue to be administered with a warning about dangerous side effects.

"If they call for a pause for such a rare, event, you can be sure that they take safety very, very seriously," said Doctor Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director.

If the U.S. does resume administering the shot, it would join Europe, where health officials decided the benefits of the shot outweigh the risks.