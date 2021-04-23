Colombia police, military raid illegal gold mining operation

MAGUI PAYAN, Colombia (AP) — From the air, the illegal gold mines look like wounds in the dense jungle of southern Colombia. There are scars of red, gray and brown dirt surrounding toxic ponds. When police and soldiers began leaping from helicopters this week, most miners below fled into the foliage and few confronted authorities. The mines are the main source of income for many in Magui Payan, a remote area of southern Colombia. And they are controlled or at least extorted by organized crime gangs. Police say armed groups demand a 10% cut of everything produced by each excavating machine.