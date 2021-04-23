Cooler weekend ahead

Dry and cool Thursday…

Variable clouds held a few light sprinkles and showers today, but highs still managed into the 50s to lower 60s. That’s below the seasonal normal for the last week of April. A few showers are still possible for tonight, but amounts are expected to be very light.

Cooler on Saturday…

Northwesterly winds kick in as a cold front swings east of the area. There should be a clearing trend as we head into Saturday afternoon, and temperatures will reach into the lower to middle 50s.

Sunday showers…

A weak disturbance will ripple through the atmosphere and bring a few scattered showers to the area on Sunday. There’s even enough cold air to sport a few snowflakes, though we won’t likely see much accumulation of either rain or light snow.

Warmer air for early next week…

Warmer air will surge into the area for Monday and Tuesday. Look for highs to top out in the 60s to middle 70s. A storm system will also generate showers and t-storms, especially Tuesday into Tuesday night. Lingering showers are possible for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs later in the week will roll back into the 60s.

