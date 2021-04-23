Coroner says buried Amish teen had been strangled, stabbed

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania coroner says a young Amish woman whose remains were found this week had been strangled and stabbed in the neck. The Lancaster County coroner used dental records to positively identify the body of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos. The coroner said following an autopsy Friday that the cause of death was asphyxia from strangulation, along with suffocation. He says the stab wound was a contributing factor in her death. Stoltzfoos was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area on June 21, 2020. Her remains were found in a grave along railroad tracks behind a business where the man charged in her death had worked.