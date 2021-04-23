COVID-19 concerns raised at St. Louis death penalty trial

Attorneys for a St. Louis man facing a capital murder trial are asking the Missouri Supreme Court to delay the trial for two weeks after two potential jurors tested positive for COVID-19. Jury selection began last week in the trial of Eric Lawson. He is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother, then setting an apartment fire that killed his 10-month-old son. The case is being prosecuted by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. Lawson’s attorneys say in a court filing that the two positive coronavirus cases pose a risk to other jurors, trial staff and attorneys.