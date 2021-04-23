DOJ is investigating officer involved shooting in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) confirms they are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Weston.

According to the DOJ, Everest Metro Police responded to a report of a female requesting assistance at around 3:30 am. They say officers entered the building and upon approaching the apartment, they heard a female screaming inside the apartment.

Allegedly, upon entry, officers were confronted with an armed male. The DOJ says officers discharged their weapons during the incident and that the man is in critical conditions.

Also upon entry, officers allegedly found a deceased female.

DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Marathon County Crime Victim Services.

No further information was provided at this time.