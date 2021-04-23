Dutch Supreme Court adviser: Reject Russia’s Yukos appeal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A key legal adviser to the Dutch Supreme Court has recommended dismissing Russia’s appeal against the reinstatement of a $50 billion compensation award to former shareholders of the Yukos oil company. The Advocate General’s advisory opinion Friday is an independent recommendation to Supreme Court judges who are deliberating on Russia’s appeal. The judges do not have to follow the advice. No date has been set for the court to issue its final decision. The advice is the latest development in a long-running legal battle between Moscow and former Yukos shareholders who launched arbitration proceedings against Russia in 2005.