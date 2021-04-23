Ex-officer in ‘Fatal Vision’ murders appeals release denial

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former Army doctor serving life in prison for the so-called “Fatal Vision” slayings of his wife and two young daughters in 1970 is appealing to be released due to poor health. Attorneys for Jeffrey MacDonald filed their notice to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Thursday. MacDonald’s lawyers intend to challenge this month’s order by District Judge Terrence Boyle, who decided he lacked authority to adjust MacDonald’s prison time. The 77-year-old MacDonald is imprisoned in Maryland. He was convicted in 1979 for the killings at a North Carolina military installation.