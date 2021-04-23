Expert explains mental health report on newspaper gunman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A key expert for prosecutors in the Capital Gazette shooting says the gunman’s methodical planning both for the attack and his future after it indicate he is legally sane and criminally responsible for killing five people. Dr. Gregory Saathoff testified Friday in the last scheduled pretrial hearing before the second phase of the trial in June to determine whether Jarrod Ramos is criminally responsible. Saathoff, a forensic psychiatrist, interviewed multiple people who had contact with Ramos at a detention center in preparing an evaluation that found Ramos to be criminally responsible. A jury will decide in a three-week trial starting in June.