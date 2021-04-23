Skip to Content

German woman convicted of IS membership over stay in Syria

National news from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin court has convicted a German woman of membership in the Islamic State group over her time spent in territory controlled by the extremist group in Syria. The court on Friday gave the 34-year-old a sentence of two years and 10 months in prison. However, it ordered her released on condition that she reports to authorities. The court found that the defendant traveled to Syria to join IS in October 2014. There, she married a man of Chechen origin who belonged to IS. The court said she sent several messages to her former employer in Berlin calling on her also to join IS.

