Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have seized more than four tons of cannabis hidden in a shipment of industrial cupcake-making machines heading from Lebanon to Slovakia. Greece’s financial crimes squad said the drugs were found in a shipping container in the country’s main port of Piraeus, following information received from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The container, whose registered contents were three industrial cupcake-making machines, arrived by sea in Piraeus on April 14 and had been scheduled to be transported by rail on April 20 to Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, through North Macedonia, Serbia and Hungary.