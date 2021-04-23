Daybreak Producer

Hailey Johnson is a native of Westby, as was her father, grandfather, and great-grandfather before her. She attended the University of Wisconsin- Madison, studying different types of storytelling through her film and history majors.

After graduating, Hailey spent a year exploring Chicago and living in the suburbs, before returning to the Coulee region with a new perspective.

She started working at WXOW News 19 in April of 2020 as a production assistant before moving to her current role as a producer in December of 2020. Although she wanted to be a popstar or mermaid growing up, she says working at WXOW has been fun and exciting and that she will still continue to perform and swim.

When she isn't working, Hailey enjoys reading, going on long walks, visiting friends and family, and trying new foods. She doesn't like catering to the demands of her cat... but she does it anyway.

Since she's only ever worked at the station during the pandemic, she can't wait to one day meet all of her coworkers in person!

You can reach her at hjohnson@wxow.com