Hungary walks back controversial laws after EU court rulings

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government is walking back two controversial pieces of legislation targeting foreign universities and civil society groups after they were struck down by the European Union’s top court. But some affected groups say the changes don’t go far enough in restoring their full rights. One bill repeals sections of Hungary’s law on higher education, which dealt with foreign universities and effectively forced one of the country’s top schools to leave the country in 2018. But that university says the changes don’t go far enough, and that it won’t return to Hungary. Another bill does away with rules governing civic organizations that receive foreign funding.