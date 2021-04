Sparta, Wis. (WXOW) It came down to the final play and Superior was able to make it.

Kaden Kimmes converted a two-point conversion in overtime to lift Superior to a 22-21 win over Sparta.

Sparta had taken the lead in OT scoring on their opening possesion before Carter Fonger scored his third touchdown of the game for Superior, which then set up the winning two-point conversion.

Nick Kent had 69 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Sparta in the loss.