Italy’s 5-Stars split with core ‘direct democracy’ platform

ROME (AP) — Italy’s 5-Star Movement has suffered a second blow in a week after it split with its co-founding partner that runs its online voting platform. The 5-Stars vowed that its core ethos of “direct democracy” — having members vote on internal party decisions — would continue even without the Rousseau platform. The Rousseau Association running the platform has complained for months that the party owed it a reported 450 million euros in back fees.