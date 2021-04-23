Kentucky Derby Fundraiser helps benefit HorseSense

(WXOW) - The Charmant Hotel and HorseSense are teaming up to provide a special, at-home experience for the 147th Kentucky Derby.

Pre-order limited edition, Mint Julep specialty cocktail kits for $50. The kit includes two specially-etched highball glasses and ingredients for two Mint Juleps. You can pick up your kits from April 28-30 from 4-6 p.m. in the lounge at the Charmant Hotel. Call 608-519-8800 to order your kit.

HorseSense is also offering a 50/50 raffle for when you pick up your Mint Julep kits. You can purchase your tickets at the Charmant Hotel. The winner will be drawn on Saturday, May 1st at HorseSense W4102 Ober Road, Coon Valley.

Also part of the celebration, you can participate in a Kentucky Derby hat decoration contest. The winner will receive a special basket from the Charmant and a one-night stay at the hotel. Submit a photo of your custom-made hat to info@horsesensewi.org by April 30th.

All proceeds benefit HorseSense which is a 501c(3) non-profit. The organization offers therapeutic horseback riding for children and adults with disabilities. For more information, visit https://horsesensewi.org/