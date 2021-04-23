La Crosse Area Free Little Pantries holds first annual Spring Food/Personal Care Drive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Free Little Pantries program is putting on a food and personal care items food drive on Sunday, April 25 from 12-3 p.m.

The La Crosse Area Free Little Pantries Program is teaming up with La Crosse Neighborhoods, Inc and various La Crosse Area Schools to co-host the drive.

Angela Manke, Chair of La Crosse Area Free Little Pantries Program, said their goal is to reach out and help many of the outdoor pantries as well as the indoor pantries that are experiencing high demand.

The event will be held at the Main Branch Library in the 9th Street parking lot entrance. They are encouraging community members to come out and donate non-perishable food items and personal care items for those in need. The items will go to ten different pantries in the La Crosse area.

"Food insecurity began well before the COVID-19 pandemic and then was just greatly exasperated," said Manke. "A lot of the schools I have worked with closely as a parent and as a community member indicated that their requests for monthly food share and food pantry deliveries skyrocketed during COVID."

She said while we may be beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel from COVID, many food insecurity needs will continue long after the pandemic is over which is why it's so important to hold this drive.

For those wanting to donate, you can just drive up and drop off the items. They can only take non-perishable food items. No frozen or cold food can be accepted because it will go bad in the pantries.