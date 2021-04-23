La Crosse County board shares their plan to address racism as a public health crisis

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After the La Crosse County Health and Human Services Board declared racism a public health crisis this week, board chair Monica Kruse shared their plan to address the issue.

Across Wisconsin, she said there have been similar resolutions to declare racism a public health crisis.

Kruse said they aren't starting from ground zero and already doing many things within the county to address racial equities but now they are taking further steps.

"We are looking at a lot of different indicators to support that belief that the health of our marginalized and minority communities are negatively impacted by racism," said Kruse. "We have come up with a list that we will purposefully and mindfully do in the future to be even more consequential in terms of what we are doing to eliminate racism."

She said part of that plan will include an assessment of internal policies that they have to ensure they are working equitably and in a fair way for everyone in the county.

"We are going to create an equity and justice oriented organization so that the board, all our committees, our staff, are all on the same terms as being educated to incorporate anti-racism principals across the county," said Kruse.

She said they also want to create an educational work plan to have educational efforts to bring everyone up to speed and working in a racially informed way. They also hope to improve the health of communities of color with different policies they are going to be looking at and making them more equitable.

"We have a lot of things immediately on the plan. We already are setting up a committee to look at this. We are meeting next week for the first time. We aren't just going to pass a resolution and let it linger we really are going to start being very active in that regard," said Kruse.

While they have many programs going on already, she said they wanted to put more into them which is why this declaration will help. She said right now, they felt it was more important which is why they got it passed.

"I think there have been incidents lately that have brought racial inequity to everyone's consciousness. I think this is a good time to start looking at our policies and to see what at the local level we can do and then collaborate with other locals and have this be a statewide and nationwide effort and so w e are doing our part in that," said Kruse.