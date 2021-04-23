La Crosse-inspired artwork wanted for Artspire competition

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The organizers of Artspire are looking for artists for their Inspired by La Crosse Art Competition.

The competition is presented by the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

One of the goals of the competition is to showcase the work of area artists who can apply online between now and May 15.

Works selected by the jury get unveiled at the Artspire event on Saturday, June 12 in downtown La Crosse. The winners then get their artwork displayed at La Crosse's City Hall for the next year.

In a release announcing the competition, it said that the "Inspired by La Crosse Art Competition proposes that public art cultivates the public’s awareness and appreciation for the arts and establishes a sense of place for the creative people who drive our thriving community."