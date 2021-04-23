Skip to Content

La Crosse-inspired artwork wanted for Artspire competition

1:25 pm
Left: Goose Island with Egrets by Jensine Wing Middle: Roots by Jacqueline Olson Right: Fourth Street by Burt Hammond

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The organizers of Artspire are looking for artists for their Inspired by La Crosse Art Competition.

The competition is presented by the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

One of the goals of the competition is to showcase the work of area artists who can apply online between now and May 15.

Works selected by the jury get unveiled at the Artspire event on Saturday, June 12 in downtown La Crosse. The winners then get their artwork displayed at La Crosse's City Hall for the next year.

In a release announcing the competition, it said that the "Inspired by La Crosse Art Competition proposes that public art cultivates the public’s awareness and appreciation for the arts and establishes a sense of place for the creative people who drive our thriving community."

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

