Logan stuns Central in 73rd Battle for the Ark

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - A Spring football season might have been new to many, but the rivalry between Central and Logan is not. It was the 73rd Battle for the Ark, and Central was looking to complete their undefeated season.

The game was back and forth throughout the first half. It was a defensive showdown with multiple 4th down stops on both sides. The game was 7-7 at Halftime.

Second half, Central's Andrew Johnson hit a 38-yard field goal to give Central the lead, 10-7. Logan would respond with a 1-yard touchdown run from Darealas Phillips, and then a reception touchdown from Jack McHugh-Sake. Logan then sealed the deal, 20-10.

Logan ended Central's perfect season and hoisted the Ark to put a cap on the 2021 Spring season.

Central's Mason Herlitzke completed 9 passes on 15 attempts with 143 passing yards. The Riverhawks' top receiver was Quinn Servais with 3 catches for 54 yards.

Logan's Josh Waite completed 9 passes on 18 attempts for 113 passing yards with 1 TD. The lone passing TD was caught by Jack McHugh-Sake who finished with 4 catches and 60 yards.