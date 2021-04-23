Minnesota records its 100th traffic-related death of 2021

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW)- According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety, the state recently recorded its 100th traffic death of 2021, the earliest the state has reached this mark in the last six years.

Department data shows that 102 residents have died on Minnesota roads so far this year. The state recorded its 100th death on April 21. In comparison, Minnesota had 82 deaths at this same time last year.

The department noted that 82 passengers have died thus far in 2021, compared to 60 passengers last year. Of these deaths, 70 percent have been male. Additionally, 2021 fatalities have also included two motorcyclists, 11 pedestrians, and two bicyclists.

Department officials stated 22 of these deaths involved crashes with heavy vehicle trucks, 51 involved single-vehicle crashes, and another 49 involved multi-vehicle crashes.

As for the cause behind these crashes, data indicates 40 were speed-related deaths, almost doubling the state's 22 speed-related deaths at this same time last year. Another 21 of this year's current fatalities were alcohol-related deaths. Two were distracted-related deaths with 31 as unbelted motorist deaths.

Some of the most recent deaths on Minnesota roadways include the following:

An SUV at a Wright County construction zone was sideswiped by a pickup driver traveling 80 mph. The pickup ran off the road, before overturning a number of times. The pickup's unbelted 37 year-old male driver was ejected and died, while the buckled SUV driver was uninjured. Officials believe alcohol and drug usage were involved in the crash.

A 52 year-old male motorcyclist drove off a Rice County road, hitting an embankment. The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, died from the crash. Alcohol use is suspected to have played a role.

A 28-year-old male drove onto the sidewalk at a Hopkins intersection, hitting a utility pole, traffic sign, two pedestrians, and a tree. One of the residents reported minor injuries, while the other died. The driver was reportedly speeding. Additionally, drug use is suspected to have played a role in the crash.

An I-94 Lowry Hill Tunnel crash in Minneapolis left two people killed and another seriously injured. The male driver of the car attempted to enter the tunnel at a high speed, when the vehicle struck the freeway's barrier wall, rupturing the fuel tank. The car came to rest inside the of tunnel. The driver was ejected and killed. Additionally, one passenger died and the other suffered serious injuries. Authorities said alcohol use is suspected.

Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director, believes that excessive speeding continues to take a toll on Minnesota roads, along with alcohol, distraction, and no seat belts.

"It doesn’t have to be this way, and every Minnesotan has the power to stop the heartache and make choices that keep everyone alive," said Hanson. "Drive smart by slowing down, paying attention, planning a sober ride and buckling up."