Minnesota schools see ‘worrisome’ surge in COVID-19 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — COVID-19 case rates are rising across Minnesota, and they’re affecting younger Minnesotans, especially middle and high school students.

Minnesota health officials said Thursday that the number of school-related COVID-19 cases reported this week among students has now exceeded the peak seen during a surge of cases in November.

Still, Minnesota Public Radio reports, officials are not planning to issue sweeping recommendations or orders for schools to switch students to distance learning. Instead, they’re ramping up testing opportunities to make it easier for students to get weekly or biweekly COVID-19 tests.

For more information about COVID in Minnesota you can go to Minnesota’s official COVID-19 Dashboard.