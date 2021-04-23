Minnesota Update: 30.8 percent of state vaccinated against COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --Friday's figures released by the Minnesota Department of Health state more than 1.7 million residents people are now finished with the vaccination process for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Overall, the figures show 1,711,408 people, or 30.8 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,376,700 persons, or 42.7 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Wednesday show that 49.4 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 38.4 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 94.3 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 43.8 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 35.6 percent have completed the vaccine series. 86.3 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In its Friday update, DHS reported ten more deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

To date, a total of 7,064 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,344 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update that another 2,167 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County had three new cases while Houston County and Fillmore County each saw one additional case. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 564,584 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 40,852 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 37,069 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 539,741 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 8,999,951. The Department reported that about 3,952,305 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 29,589 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,023patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.