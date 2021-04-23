NASA says Mars rover ‘Perseverance’ can make oxygen on planet

NASA says Mars rover ‘Perseverance’ can make oxygen on planetNew
(CNN) -- The latest work from NASA's Perseverance rover could make human exploration easier in the future.
NASA says the rover just successfully created oxygen on Mars.
Perseverance did it by converting the carbon dioxide that's readily available in the red planet's atmosphere. Mars’ atmosphere is 96% carbon dioxide.
The experiment was the first test of Perseverance's 'MOXIE' instrument, which stands for "Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment."
NASA explains that 'MOXIE' works by separating oxygen atoms from carbon dioxide molecules, which are made up of one carbon atom and two oxygen atoms. A waste product, carbon monoxide, is emitted into the Martian atmosphere.
The rover made enough oxygen to sustain an astronaut for about 10 minutes.
You can read the full report on 'the groundbreaking experiment here.