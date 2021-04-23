NASA says Mars rover ‘Perseverance’ can make oxygen on planet

(CNN) -- The latest work from NASA's Perseverance rover could make human exploration easier in the future.

NASA says the rover just successfully created oxygen on Mars.

Perseverance did it by converting the carbon dioxide that's readily available in the red planet's atmosphere. Mars’ atmosphere is 96% carbon dioxide.

The experiment was the first test of Perseverance's 'MOXIE' instrument, which stands for "Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment."

NASA explains that 'MOXIE' works by separating oxygen atoms from carbon dioxide molecules, which are made up of one carbon atom and two oxygen atoms. A waste product, carbon monoxide, is emitted into the Martian atmosphere.

The rover made enough oxygen to sustain an astronaut for about 10 minutes.

Another huge first: converting CO2 into oxygen on Mars. Working off the land with what’s already here, my MOXIE instrument has shown it can be done!



Future explorers will need to generate oxygen for rocket fuel and for breathing on the Red Planet. https://t.co/9sjZT9KeOR — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 21, 2021

You can read the full report on 'the groundbreaking experiment here.