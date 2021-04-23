Norwegian climber 1st to test positive on Mount Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Norwegian climber became the first to test positive for COVID-19 in Mount Everest base camp. Erlend Ness told The Associated Press in a message Friday that he was confirmed infected on April 15 and was flown to Kathmandu. He says another test on Thursday was negative and he’s now staying with a local family in Nepal. An ace mountain guide, Austrian Lukas Furtenbach, warned that the virus could spread among the hundreds of other climbers, guides and helpers who are now camped on the base of Everest if all of them are not checked immediately. He says any outbreak could prematurely end the climbing season, just ahead of a window of good weather in May. Mountaineering in Nepal only just resumed after a year.