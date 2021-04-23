Nothing but net to Netflix: UW-L alum stars in new fantasy series

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) - Growing up, Calahan Skogman always had dreams bigger than his small Wisconsin town.

"I'm from Seymour, Wisconsin in between Green Bay and Appleton. A good solid community where everyone is supportive and involved. I'm really grateful that I grew up in a small town because I feel like you can start here, get your roots down and really figure out who you are," said Skogman.

In a sports-loving city like Seymour, Skogman said watching games were basically community events that everyone bonded over. During high school, Skogman earned a great deal of recognition over his athletic prowess in basketball and football including being named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team during his junior and senior years. He said he was aiming for a career on the court.

"I always felt like if I put my best foot forward and worked as hard as I could, I could do whatever. For many years, that was the NBA," said Skogman.

Those hoop dreams were set in motion. After spending some time playing football and basketball at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Skogman transferred to UW-La Crosse for his sophomore year of eligibility in basketball. The 6'4'' standout was named All-WIAC First Team and led the Eagles to the conference semifinals.

"Calahan was pretty mild-mannered off the court. He was into a lot of different things like reading, poetry, and singing. He had a radio show that he did at UW-La Crosse. However, the switch kind of flipped when he got onto the basketball floor. He was aggressive. He could play inside, he could play outside, he could put it on the floor, and he could shoot the 3. Although he had some flare to his game, it was a little bit more about what could he do to help us be successful, and he did really help us be successful," said former UW-La Crosse men's head basketball coach Ken Koelbl.

But the hardwood was not the only place Skogman shined. He was had a love for theatre, and took drama classes at the university unbeknownst to his basketball peers. That school year, Skogman decided to audition for a play at UW-La Crosse called The Metal Children. He ended up getting the leading role.

"I remember getting the text when I was with all my basketball buddies before practice. I was thinking, 'Now I really have to do this and learn these lines.' There was no looking back for me," said Skogman.

Skogman said he received more confirmation on his acting abilities when he got into a production of Rumors that next semester. With some time to think it over during the off-season, and with plenty of support from his theatre colleagues, Skogman decided he was going to pursue a life on the stage. He changed his major from broadcasting to theatre, and he chose not to return for another season of basketball at UW-La Crosse.

"I has so many people in my corner that had followed and watched me play basketball since I was 5. There were a lot of people invested in that journey for me. My parents are the most supportive people of anything I do, but they were really concerned. It took a lot of conversations with me sitting there firm in what I was doing in my life was the right choice. I broke down crying in front of my coach and my teammates when I told them. It was like I broke up with a girlfriend of 15 years for this other thing. They were kind of upset that I wouldn't be around everyday in the gym, but my best friends in basketball still came to all my shows," said Skogman.

At UW-La Crosse, Skogman appeared in 8 mainstage shows. That included leading roles in Proof and A Streetcar Named Desire. He also directed a show during his time at UW-La Crosse, and was a finalist in the American College Theatre Festival's Irene Ryan acting competition.

"He did beautiful work onstage and in classroom. He wanted to grow in any way. That's a wonderful quality for an actor to have. When I had the chance to work with him on shows, no matter what size the part, he brought in so much every night. He was so prepared and ready to soar, and he did," said UW-La Crosse theatre professor Mary Leonard Anderson.

After graduating from UW-La Crosse, Skogman attended the University of Southern California to obtain his masters in acting.

"USC really changed my life. It was the most beautiful experience ever. When I graduated, I was not only a better actor, but I was a better person. I was more equipped to live my life as actor and artist; to be open, vulnerable, experience life, and be prepared for a long journey of acting," said Skogman.

While he was ready to live the 'starving artist' lifestyle in Los Angeles, Skogman said he got an email a few months after graduating from USC about auditions for a new Netflix show. It was called Shadow and Bone based on the Grisha trilogy and the Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo. He said he could not pass up this oppurtunity.

"I'm usually pretty quick with my self tapes, but I spent a long time on that one. My agent loved it. I thought, 'Hey, at least I have a good one in the bag for my agent.' A week later, I woke up to an email from my agent and Netflix saying that they wanted me in Budapest in two days," said Skogman.

After scrambling to get a new passport, he flew over to do a screen test overseas. While only there for a little over 24 hours, Skogman said he enjoyed his first trip overseas. A few days after returning home, Skogman found out that he booked the role of Matthias Helvar. A week later, he was back in Budapest for months filming the show.

"There was an absolute thrill and adrenaline of being there to act and play this role. To be in Budapest was a spiritual experience because my grandmother is from there. I was just very thankful to be there," said Skogman. He continued, "I still had the same kind of hunger as any other theatrical situation. I approached Shadow and Bone the same way I approached The Metal Children 5 years prior. I knew all the other actors were going to show up and be ready to do their jobs, so I had to do the same," said Skogman.

Skogman is also an avid writer. He said a big future goal for him is to get one of his screenplays made. He is also keeping his eyes peeled for more TV and movies opportunities. While he's excited for what the future holds, Skogman said he's focusing on the journey he is on right now.

"I wouldn’t change anything about the journey that I took to get here. It wasn’t always easy. It was challenging when it needed to be. It was uplifting when it needed to be. It got me here. I just have to focus on being ready for whatever comes next, and I feel like I am,” said Skogman.

Shadow and Bone is available right now on Netflix.